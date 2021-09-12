Get some clarity in your life with the Bible verses below. Read them and stick them on your dashboard, laptop or fridge as daily reminders. You will save a lifetime of tears and heartaches
Proverbs 20:24 – A person’s steps are directed by the Lord. How then can anyone understand their own way?
Psalm 119:133 – Order my steps in thy word: and let not any iniquity have dominion over me.
Psalm 25:4 – Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths.
Isaiah 48:17 – This is what the Lord says—your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel:
“I am the Lord your God, who teaches you what is best for you, who directs you in the way you should go.
Psalm 48:14 – For this God is our God for ever and ever: he will be our guide even unto death.
Isaiah 58:11 – The Lord will guide you always; he will satisfy your needs in a sun-scorched land and will strengthen your frame. You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail.
Psalm 32:8 – I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.
Proverbs 3:5-6 – Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.
Author: Caroline Anthony