Spread the Love

Get some clarity in your life with the Bible verses below. Read them and stick them on your dashboard, laptop or fridge as daily reminders. You will save a lifetime of tears and heartaches

Proverbs 20:24 – A person’s steps are directed by the Lord. How then can anyone understand their own way?

Psalm 119:133 – Order my steps in thy word: and let not any iniquity have dominion over me.

Psalm 25:4 – Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths.

Isaiah 48:17 – This is what the Lord says—your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel:

“I am the Lord your God, who teaches you what is best for you, who directs you in the way you should go.

Psalm 48:14 – For this God is our God for ever and ever: he will be our guide even unto death.

Isaiah 58:11 – The Lord will guide you always; he will satisfy your needs in a sun-scorched land and will strengthen your frame. You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail.

Psalm 32:8 – I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.

Proverbs 3:5-6 – Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

Author: Caroline Anthony