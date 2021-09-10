Spread the Love

Do not struggle anymore with figuring it out about Grace and forgiveness. Just say goodbye to your past sinful life and receive forgiveness and keep moving forward! God wants to improve you and your belongings, specially your health, your family, your business, your future and everything that’s connected to you. Stop sinning for the sake of your soul and your for your future generations.

“If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away, behold, the new has come” (2 Corinthians 5:17). Many of us know this intellectually, but we have a hard time rewiring our minds from a cause-effect reality to a Grace reality. The former focuses on what we have done wrong that leads to the effect of judgment and condemnation. The latter focuses on what God has done to lead to forgiveness and reconciliation.

This is why we need to take every thought captive (2 Corinthians 10:5), have our minds dwell on whatever is true (Philippians 4:8), and remain in community where we “encourage one another all the more as we see the Day drawing near” (Hebrews 10:25). We need to stop wearing the grey overcoat of having sinned and dress in the bright clothes of forgiveness (Eswine, The Imperfect Pastor, 205).

Grace is not cheap; Jesus paid for it with His life. But grace is free to all who come to Him (Romans 6:23).

“There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus” (Romans 8:1). You are not condemned. So, stop condemning yourself and live a life of joyful surrender to the One who paid it all.

“`Has no one condemned you?’ `No one, Lord.’ And Jesus said,

`Neither do I condemn you; go, and from now on sin no more’” (John 8:11).

Author: Caroline Anthony