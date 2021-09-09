Spread the Love

Get close to the Messiah. Today is a turning point in your life. Make every day count. Receive God’s blessings on you and your family!

Psalm 102

Hear my prayer, O Lord,

And let my cry come to You.

2 Do not hide Your face from me in the day of my trouble;

Incline Your ear to me;

In the day that I call, answer me speedily.

For the Lord shall build up Zion;

He shall appear in His glory.

17 He shall regard the prayer of the destitute,

And shall not despise their prayer.

18 This will be written for the generation to come,

That a people yet to be created may praise the Lord.

19 For He looked down from the height of His sanctuary;

From heaven the Lord viewed the earth,

20 To hear the groaning of the prisoner,

To release those appointed to death,

21 To declare the name of the Lord in Zion,

And His praise in Jerusalem,

22 When the peoples are gathered together,

And the kingdoms, to serve the Lord.

23 He weakened my strength in the way;

He shortened my days.

24 I said, “O my God,

Do not take me away in the midst of my days;

Your years are throughout all generations.

25 Of old You laid the foundation of the earth,

And the heavens are the work of Your hands.

26 They will perish, but You will endure;

Yes, they will all grow old like a garment;

Like a cloak You will change them,

And they will be changed.

27 But You are the same,

And Your years will have no end.

28 The children of Your servants will continue,

And their descendants will be established before You.”

Author: Caroline Anthony