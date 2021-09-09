Jesus Doesn’t Condemn us He give us new Path

Spread the Love

Yeshua God doesn’t condemn us. He show us a new path lovingly and gives us confidence to face life.

John 3:17

For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.

Zephaniah 3:15

The Lord has taken away His judgments against you,

He has cleared away your enemies.

The King of Israel, the Lord, is in your midst;

You will fear disaster no more.

Isaiah 50:9

Behold, the Lord God helps Me;

Who is he who condemns Me?

Behold, they will all wear out like a garment;

The moth will eat them.

Psalm 34:22

The Lord redeems the soul of His servants,

And none of those who take refuge in Him will be condemned.

Romans 8:1

Therefore there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.

Psalm 37:33

The Lord will not leave him in his hand

Or let him be condemned when he is judged.

2 Corinthians 7:3

I do not speak to condemn you, for I have said before that you are in our hearts to die together and to live together.

Author: Caroline Anthony