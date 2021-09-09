Jesus Doesn’t Condemn us He give us new Path

Yeshua God doesn’t condemn us. He show us a new path lovingly and gives us confidence to face life.
John 3:17
For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.
Zephaniah 3:15
The Lord has taken away His judgments against you,
He has cleared away your enemies.
The King of Israel, the Lord, is in your midst;
You will fear disaster no more.
Isaiah 50:9
Behold, the Lord God helps Me;
Who is he who condemns Me?
Behold, they will all wear out like a garment;
The moth will eat them.
Psalm 34:22
The Lord redeems the soul of His servants,
And none of those who take refuge in Him will be condemned.
Romans 8:1
Therefore there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.
Psalm 37:33
The Lord will not leave him in his hand
Or let him be condemned when he is judged.
2 Corinthians 7:3
I do not speak to condemn you, for I have said before that you are in our hearts to die together and to live together.
Author: Caroline Anthony