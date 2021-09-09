My God My Redeemer! I Worship You

Spread the Love

Psalm 119:59

I have considered my ways

and have turned my steps to your statutes.

Hebrews 4:1

Therefore, since the promise of entering his rest still stands, let us be careful that none of you be found to have fallen short of it.

Zechariah 3:7

“This is what the Lord Almighty says: ‘If you will walk in obedience to me and keep my requirements, then you will govern my house and have charge of my courts, and I will give you a place among these standing here.

Zephaniah 3:17

The Lord your God is with you,

the Mighty Warrior who saves.

He will take great delight in you;

in his love he will no longer rebuke you,

but will rejoice over you with singing.”

Author: Caroline Anthony