Powerful Prayer to St. Martin de Porres

“Most glorious martin De Porres,
whose burning charity embraced
not only your needy brethren, but
also the very animals of the field,
splendid example of charity, we hail
you and invoke you!
From that high throne which you do
occupy, listen to the supplications of
your needy brethren that, by imitating
your virtues, we may live contented
in that state in which God has placed
us and carrying with strength and
courage our cross, we may follow in
the footsteps of Our Blessed Redeemer
and His most afflicted Mother, that at
last we may reach the Kingdom of
Heaven through the merits of Our
Lord Jesus Christ.
Amen!”