Miracle Prayer to the Sleeping St. Joseph

“Oh Saint Joseph,

You are a man greatly favored by the Most High.

The angel of the Lord appeared to you in dreams,

while you slept, to warn you and guide you

as you cared for the Holy Family.

You were both silent and strong, a loyal and

courageous protector.

Dear Saint Joseph,

as you rest in the Lord, confident of His absolute

power and goodness, look upon me. Please take

my need… (mention your request here) …

into your heart, dream of it, and present it to

your Son. Help me then, good Saint Joseph,

to hear the voice of God, to arise, and act

with love. I praise and thank God with joy.

Saint Joseph, I love you. Amen.”