Prayer of Consecration to the Trinity

Spread the Love

O Everlasting and Triune God

I consecrate myself wholly to You today.

Let all my days offer You ceaseless praise,

my hands move to the rhythm of Your impulses,

my feet be swift in Your service,

my voice sing constantly of You,

my lips proclaim Your message,

my eyes perceive You everywhere,

and my ears be attuned to Your inspirations.

May my intellect be filled with Your Wisdom,

my will be moved by Your beauty,

my heart be enraptured with Your love,

and my soul be flooded with Your grace.

Grant that every action of mine be done

for Your greater glory

and the advancement of my salvation..

AMEN.