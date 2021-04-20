Prayer to Saint Catherine of Siena

Humble virgin and Doctor of the Church,
in thirty-three years you achieved great
perfection and became the counselor of Popes.
You know the temptations of mothers today
as well as the dangers that await unborn infants.
Intercede for me that I may avoid miscarriage
and bring forth a healthy baby who will become
a true child of God. Also pray for all mothers,
that they may not resort to abortion but help
bring a new life into the world. Amen.
