Prayer to Saint Catherine of Siena

Humble virgin and Doctor of the Church,

in thirty-three years you achieved great

perfection and became the counselor of Popes.

You know the temptations of mothers today

as well as the dangers that await unborn infants.

Intercede for me that I may avoid miscarriage

and bring forth a healthy baby who will become

a true child of God. Also pray for all mothers,

that they may not resort to abortion but help

bring a new life into the world. Amen.