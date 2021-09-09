Spread the Love

“ if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray”

What does this Line mean ???

It means we who are chosen and picked out of millions of people across nations must be God-centric. We aren’t strangers or aliens to God. We are His beloved children. We are no more Gentiles, we are His branches since He’s the vine. So, Be faithful to God and obey God’s instructions diligently. Do not envy the godless or go after their gods. Instead ask for repentance and live in peace giving thanks to Christ. Come back into God’s Grace & remain in Christ.



When we humble ourselves and love The Son of God with all our heart, soul, body, mind and our strength God will hear our prayers and heal the entire community, Stop being callous and self- centered. It’s not the time to be robotic and conform to this world. Focus on God & be more selfless like Him . He is the one who can heal our relationships, our family, our finances , broken-hearts and our land. Stop the blaming and shaming others & start humbling yourself and give away blessings to others. In giving we find our life, our peace and joy .

2 Chronicles 7:14

14 if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.

Seek God’s face and God will hear you & and heal your land

Author: Caroline Anthony