Spread the Love

Genesis 12:2-3

And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”

Deuteronomy 28:8

The Lord will command the blessing on you in your barns and in all that you undertake. And he will bless you in the land that the Lord your God is giving you.

Genesis 22:18

And in your offspring shall all the nations of the earth be blessed, because you have obeyed my voice.”

Galatians 6:6

One who is taught the word must share all good things with the one who teaches.

Isaiah 44:3

For I will pour water on the thirsty land, and streams on the dry ground; I will pour my Spirit upon your offspring, and my blessing on your descendants.

Proverbs 10:22

The blessing of the Lord makes rich, and he adds no sorrow with it.

Numbers 24:9

He crouched, he lay down like a lion and like a lioness; who will rouse him up? Blessed are those who bless you, and cursed are those who curse you.”

Ephesians 1:3

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places,

Ezekiel 34:26

And I will make them and the places all around my hill a blessing, and I will send down the showers in their season; they shall be showers of blessing.

Psalm 33:18

Behold, the eye of the Lord is on those who fear him, on those who hope in his steadfast love,

Deuteronomy 11:26

“See, I am setting before you today a blessing and a curse:

Author: Caroline Anthony