There’s a Future and a Hope for Everyone in Christ

Enough is enough!

Do not tolerate sin

Do not entertain satan

Do not get trapped by the sleazy tricks demons use to entice God’s children

Miracles happen everyday! Christ restores, repairs and reunites loved ones.

Never give up on Family or in your business or your own life, God gives everyone a chance to start again…don’t reject God because He frees people. Only in Christ there’s REDEMPTION!!! Christ saves His children everywhere. Do not loose your faith in the Lord!

Hmmmm when Satan shows you your past and takes you on a guilt trip … you show Satan his filthy future bound in chains ⛓ and the mighty ArcAngels dragging and chasing Satan to the abyss to be locked 🔒 forever ! We are all winners in Christ. Remember if God be for us who can be against us?

Time is precious and lives around us are priceless. Value your days and respect the gifts God has given us.

Be determined to say NO to addictions, no to fetish or obsessions, no to bad habits, stop judging others, or shaming yourself or bad mouthing and being lazy. Wake up, shake off the past and get moving towards God’s light. It’s a new day it’s a new Dawn .

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

Kick Satan out now and START LIVING YOUR FULL POTENTIAL!

Author: Caroline Anthony