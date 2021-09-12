Spread the Love

Acts 2:17-18 (in which at Pentecost Peter explains what is going on with everyone receiving the Holy Spirit)

“‘In the last days, God says,

I will pour out my Spirit on all people.

Your sons and daughters will prophesy,

your young men will see visions,

your old men will dream dreams.

Even on my servants, both men and women,

I will pour out my Spirit in those days,

and they will prophesy.”

Galatians 5:22-25 (in which Paul explains the changed life of the Spirit filled believer and exhorts us to keep in step with the Spirit)

But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. Those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit.

2 Timothy 1:7 (in which Paul tells us of the Spirit given to believers)

For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self discipline.

Acts 2:38-39 (in which Peter talks about Christians receiving the Holy Spirit for all of time)

Peter replied, “Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. The promise is for you and your children and for all who are far off—for all whom the Lord our God will call.”

Acts 10:44-46 (in which the Holy Spirit comes to Gentiles and they speak in tongues)

While Peter was still speaking these words, the Holy Spirit came on all who heard the message. The circumcised believers who had come with Peter were astonished that the gift of the Holy Spirit had been poured out even on Gentiles. For they heard them speaking in tongues and praising God.

Author: Caroline Anthony