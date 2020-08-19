Novena Begins: Anytime

The Blessed Virgin Mary appeared in Indiana to Sister Mildred in 1956 and identified herself as “Our Lady of America, The Immaculate Virgin.” She asked for purity and promised peace and protection if we responded to her requests.

Day 1 – Novena to Our Lady of America

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our Lady of America, you asked that the United States of America

”be the country dedicated to my purity” and that your children in America “be the children of my Pure Heart.” Please intercede for us that we may be granted this grace and morally good leaders who will act according to the revealed will of God and the foundational principles of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States of America.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

