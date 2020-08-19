Day 1 – St. Martha Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Martha, I resort to thy aid and protection. As proof of my affection and faith,I offer thee this light, which I shall burn every Tuesday. Comfort me in all my difficulties and through the great favors thou didst enjoy when the Savior was lodged in thy house, intercede for my family, that we be provided for in our necessities. I ask of thee, Saint Martha, to overcome all difficulties as thou didst overcome the dragon which thou hadst at thy feet. In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Martha, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Like this: Like Loading...