St. Faustina Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray… 

(Mention your request here…)

 My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession. 

Saint Faustina, pray for us. 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

