|Novena Begins:
|May 18
|Feast Day:
|May 27
Patron Saint of Catholic Schools, England, English writers and historians
Day 1 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Christ, our Morning Star,
Splendour of Light Eternal,
shining with the glory of the rainbow,
come and waken us
from the greyness of our apathy,
and renew in us your gift of hope.
Amen
Saint Bede the Venerable, pray for us
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 2 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Christ, our Morning Star,
Splendour of Light Eternal,
shining with the glory of the rainbow,
come and waken us
from the greyness of our apathy,
and renew in us your gift of hope.
Amen
Saint Bede the Venerable, pray for us
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 3 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Christ, our Morning Star,
Splendour of Light Eternal,
shining with the glory of the rainbow,
come and waken us
from the greyness of our apathy,
and renew in us your gift of hope.
Amen
Saint Bede the Venerable, pray for us
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 4 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Christ, our Morning Star,
Splendour of Light Eternal,
shining with the glory of the rainbow,
come and waken us
from the greyness of our apathy,
and renew in us your gift of hope.
Amen
Saint Bede the Venerable, pray for us
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 5 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Christ, our Morning Star,
Splendour of Light Eternal,
shining with the glory of the rainbow,
come and waken us
from the greyness of our apathy,
and renew in us your gift of hope.
Amen
Saint Bede the Venerable, pray for us
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 6 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Christ, our Morning Star,
Splendour of Light Eternal,
shining with the glory of the rainbow,
come and waken us
from the greyness of our apathy,
and renew in us your gift of hope.
Amen
Saint Bede the Venerable, pray for us
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 7 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Christ, our Morning Star,
Splendour of Light Eternal,
shining with the glory of the rainbow,
come and waken us
from the greyness of our apathy,
and renew in us your gift of hope.
Amen
Saint Bede the Venerable, pray for us
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 8 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Christ, our Morning Star,
Splendour of Light Eternal,
shining with the glory of the rainbow,
come and waken us
from the greyness of our apathy,
and renew in us your gift of hope.
Amen
Saint Bede the Venerable, pray for us
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 9 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Christ, our Morning Star,
Splendour of Light Eternal,
shining with the glory of the rainbow,
come and waken us
from the greyness of our apathy,
and renew in us your gift of hope.
Amen
Saint Bede the Venerable, pray for us
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…