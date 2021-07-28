Spread the Love

Novena Begins: July 28 Feast Day: August 7

Patron Saint of Job seekers, poor

Day 1 – St. Cajetan Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Saint Cajetan, acclaimed by all people to be the father of providence because you provide miraculous aid to all who come to you in need, I stand here before you today humbly asking that you present to the Lord the requests that I confidently deposit in your hands.

May these graces that I now request help me to always seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness, knowing that God Who dresses with beauty the flowers of the field and abundantly feeds the birds of the sky will grant me all other things. Amen. Saint Cajetan, pray for us!

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Cajetan Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Saint Cajetan, acclaimed by all people to be the father of providence because you provide miraculous aid to all who come to you in need, I stand here before you today humbly asking that you present to the Lord the requests that I confidently deposit in your hands.

May these graces that I now request help me to always seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness, knowing that God Who dresses with beauty the flowers of the field and abundantly feeds the birds of the sky will grant me all other things. Amen. Saint Cajetan, pray for us!

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Cajetan Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Saint Cajetan, acclaimed by all people to be the father of providence because you provide miraculous aid to all who come to you in need, I stand here before you today humbly asking that you present to the Lord the requests that I confidently deposit in your hands.

May these graces that I now request help me to always seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness, knowing that God Who dresses with beauty the flowers of the field and abundantly feeds the birds of the sky will grant me all other things. Amen. Saint Cajetan, pray for us!

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Cajetan Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Saint Cajetan, acclaimed by all people to be the father of providence because you provide miraculous aid to all who come to you in need, I stand here before you today humbly asking that you present to the Lord the requests that I confidently deposit in your hands.

May these graces that I now request help me to always seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness, knowing that God Who dresses with beauty the flowers of the field and abundantly feeds the birds of the sky will grant me all other things. Amen. Saint Cajetan, pray for us!

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Cajetan Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Saint Cajetan, acclaimed by all people to be the father of providence because you provide miraculous aid to all who come to you in need, I stand here before you today humbly asking that you present to the Lord the requests that I confidently deposit in your hands.

May these graces that I now request help me to always seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness, knowing that God Who dresses with beauty the flowers of the field and abundantly feeds the birds of the sky will grant me all other things. Amen. Saint Cajetan, pray for us!

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Cajetan Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Saint Cajetan, acclaimed by all people to be the father of providence because you provide miraculous aid to all who come to you in need, I stand here before you today humbly asking that you present to the Lord the requests that I confidently deposit in your hands.

May these graces that I now request help me to always seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness, knowing that God Who dresses with beauty the flowers of the field and abundantly feeds the birds of the sky will grant me all other things. Amen. Saint Cajetan, pray for us!

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Cajetan Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Saint Cajetan, acclaimed by all people to be the father of providence because you provide miraculous aid to all who come to you in need, I stand here before you today humbly asking that you present to the Lord the requests that I confidently deposit in your hands.

May these graces that I now request help me to always seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness, knowing that God Who dresses with beauty the flowers of the field and abundantly feeds the birds of the sky will grant me all other things. Amen. Saint Cajetan, pray for us!

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Cajetan Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Saint Cajetan, acclaimed by all people to be the father of providence because you provide miraculous aid to all who come to you in need, I stand here before you today humbly asking that you present to the Lord the requests that I confidently deposit in your hands.

May these graces that I now request help me to always seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness, knowing that God Who dresses with beauty the flowers of the field and abundantly feeds the birds of the sky will grant me all other things. Amen. Saint Cajetan, pray for us!

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Cajetan Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Saint Cajetan, acclaimed by all people to be the father of providence because you provide miraculous aid to all who come to you in need, I stand here before you today humbly asking that you present to the Lord the requests that I confidently deposit in your hands.

May these graces that I now request help me to always seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness, knowing that God Who dresses with beauty the flowers of the field and abundantly feeds the birds of the sky will grant me all other things. Amen. Saint Cajetan, pray for us!

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

