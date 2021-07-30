Spread the Love

Novena Begins: July 30 Feast Day: August 8

Patron Saint of Astronomers, Dominican Republic, Falsely Accused People

Day 1 – Novena to St. Dominic

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most enlightened teacher of divine truth, Holy father St Dominic, who taught what was profitable for salvation and made yourself all things to all men, that you might win all to Christ; help us to close our ears and hearts to all false doctrine and whatever may be harmful to our souls and to open them joyfully to the truths of Holy Church. Pray for us, blessed St Dominic,that we may be examples to others, especially to those who have fallen away from the one, true faith and for this our special intention …

(Mention your request here…)

Through Christ our Lord. Amen

St. Dominic, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to St. Dominic

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most enlightened teacher of divine truth, Holy father St Dominic, who taught what was profitable for salvation and made yourself all things to all men, that you might win all to Christ; help us to close our ears and hearts to all false doctrine and whatever may be harmful to our souls and to open them joyfully to the truths of Holy Church. Pray for us, blessed St Dominic,that we may be examples to others, especially to those who have fallen away from the one, true faith and for this our special intention …

(Mention your request here…)

Through Christ our Lord. Amen

St. Dominic, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Novena to St. Dominic

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most enlightened teacher of divine truth, Holy father St Dominic, who taught what was profitable for salvation and made yourself all things to all men, that you might win all to Christ; help us to close our ears and hearts to all false doctrine and whatever may be harmful to our souls and to open them joyfully to the truths of Holy Church. Pray for us, blessed St Dominic,that we may be examples to others, especially to those who have fallen away from the one, true faith and for this our special intention …

(Mention your request here…)

Through Christ our Lord. Amen

St. Dominic, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Novena to St. Dominic

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most enlightened teacher of divine truth, Holy father St Dominic, who taught what was profitable for salvation and made yourself all things to all men, that you might win all to Christ; help us to close our ears and hearts to all false doctrine and whatever may be harmful to our souls and to open them joyfully to the truths of Holy Church. Pray for us, blessed St Dominic,that we may be examples to others, especially to those who have fallen away from the one, true faith and for this our special intention …

(Mention your request here…)

Through Christ our Lord. Amen

St. Dominic, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Novena to St. Dominic

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most enlightened teacher of divine truth, Holy father St Dominic, who taught what was profitable for salvation and made yourself all things to all men, that you might win all to Christ; help us to close our ears and hearts to all false doctrine and whatever may be harmful to our souls and to open them joyfully to the truths of Holy Church. Pray for us, blessed St Dominic,that we may be examples to others, especially to those who have fallen away from the one, true faith and for this our special intention …

(Mention your request here…)

Through Christ our Lord. Amen

St. Dominic, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Novena to St. Dominic

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most enlightened teacher of divine truth, Holy father St Dominic, who taught what was profitable for salvation and made yourself all things to all men, that you might win all to Christ; help us to close our ears and hearts to all false doctrine and whatever may be harmful to our souls and to open them joyfully to the truths of Holy Church. Pray for us, blessed St Dominic,that we may be examples to others, especially to those who have fallen away from the one, true faith and for this our special intention …

(Mention your request here…)

Through Christ our Lord. Amen

St. Dominic, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Novena to St. Dominic

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most enlightened teacher of divine truth, Holy father St Dominic, who taught what was profitable for salvation and made yourself all things to all men, that you might win all to Christ; help us to close our ears and hearts to all false doctrine and whatever may be harmful to our souls and to open them joyfully to the truths of Holy Church. Pray for us, blessed St Dominic,that we may be examples to others, especially to those who have fallen away from the one, true faith and for this our special intention …

(Mention your request here…)

Through Christ our Lord. Amen

St. Dominic, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Novena to St. Dominic

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most enlightened teacher of divine truth, Holy father St Dominic, who taught what was profitable for salvation and made yourself all things to all men, that you might win all to Christ; help us to close our ears and hearts to all false doctrine and whatever may be harmful to our souls and to open them joyfully to the truths of Holy Church. Pray for us, blessed St Dominic,that we may be examples to others, especially to those who have fallen away from the one, true faith and for this our special intention …

(Mention your request here…)

Through Christ our Lord. Amen

St. Dominic, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Novena to St. Dominic

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most enlightened teacher of divine truth, Holy father St Dominic, who taught what was profitable for salvation and made yourself all things to all men, that you might win all to Christ; help us to close our ears and hearts to all false doctrine and whatever may be harmful to our souls and to open them joyfully to the truths of Holy Church. Pray for us, blessed St Dominic,that we may be examples to others, especially to those who have fallen away from the one, true faith and for this our special intention …

(Mention your request here…)

Through Christ our Lord. Amen

St. Dominic, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Spread the Love