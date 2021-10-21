Blessed Is The Men Believed That The Lord

Spread the Love

Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.

2 Corinthians 3:17

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

Romans 15:13

Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies.

1Corinthians 6:19-20

And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever.

John 14:16

But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you.

John 14:26

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home