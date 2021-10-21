Spread the Love

Walk in God’s Spirit! Do not live in fear! The Holy Spirit protects us and leads us into The light of Christ! Ask the Holy for family guidance, boldness and freedom!

Thank you Holy Spirit God!

Fill us with your wisdom and sensitivity!

Keep us pure and humble wherever we live and go. Anoint me and my family members with your oil of gladness/ forgiveness and make us worthy to stand in your presence. Cleanse us all and give us a grand new heart, new mindset and let your face shine on each one of us !

In The powerful name of Christ Jesus I pray Amen!

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home