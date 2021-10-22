The Further You Fall the Higher you Will Bounce Back

Spread the Love

Let the world laugh at our faith. Let the world mock at our trust in Christ our Lord God. Soon they will come a time when every humble heart will be exalted. God is our avenger and He is just! He wipes our every tear, and He sees the injustice. Do not be anxious anymore. Wait on God’s timing. God will flourish and lift us high for the world to see.

Peace ! Live in Peace and not in envy.

Romans 5:5

And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home