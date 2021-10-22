Bible TriviaWhat are the 4 marks of the Church? Spread the Love #1. What are the 4 marks of the Church? Love, faith, hope and charity Love, faith, hope and charity Prayer, love works and almsgiving Prayer, love works and almsgiving Temperance, justice, prudence and fortitude Temperance, justice, prudence and fortitude One, holy, catholic and apostolic One, holy, catholic and apostolic #2. The truths, beliefs and practices of the Catholic faith are known as: Teachings Teachings Tradition Tradition Catechism Catechism Doctrine Doctrine #3. There are 21 letters in the New Testament. These letters were written to early Christian communities. These letters are called Messages Messages Apocalypse Apocalypse Epistles Epistles Notes Notes #4. The author of 2 John was_______ Luke Luke Matthew Matthew John John Mark Mark #5. From where do we get the teachings of our faith? The Pope Only The Pope Only The Magisterium, the Pope and Tradition The Magisterium, the Pope and Tradition Tradition, the Magisterium and Scripture Tradition, the Magisterium and Scripture Our local Church Our local Church #6. For how many pieces of silver did Judas betray Christ? 20 20 40 40 30 30 50 50 #7. Who was the father of John the Baptist? Zechariah Zechariah Joachim Joachim Zebedee Zebedee Joseph Joseph #8. On what day was Jesus named and circumcised? 14th day 14th day 2nd day 2nd day 7th day 7th day 8th day 8th day #9. The story of Samson and Delilah is found in which book of the Bible? Judges Judges 1 Kings 1 Kings Micha Micha Ezra Ezra #10. The first three kings of Israel, in order, were: David, Solomon, Saul David, Solomon, Saul Saul, David, Solomon Saul, David, Solomon David, Ahaz, Solomon David, Ahaz, Solomon Solomon, Saul, David Solomon, Saul, David See Result Results - Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related