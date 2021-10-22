Bible Trivia

What are the 4 marks of the Church?

#1. What are the 4 marks of the Church?

#2. The truths, beliefs and practices of the Catholic faith are known as:

#3. There are 21 letters in the New Testament. These letters were written to early Christian communities. These letters are called

#4. The author of 2 John was_______

#5. From where do we get the teachings of our faith?

#6. For how many pieces of silver did Judas betray Christ?

#7. Who was the father of John the Baptist?

#8. On what day was Jesus named and circumcised?

#9. The story of Samson and Delilah is found in which book of the Bible?

#10. The first three kings of Israel, in order, were:

