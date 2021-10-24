A Plea for Deliverance and Forgiveness

Spread the Love

A Psalm of David.

Psalm 25

To You, O Lord, I lift up my soul.

2 O my God, I trust in You;

Let me not be ashamed;

Let not my enemies triumph over me.

3 Indeed, let no one who [a]waits on You be ashamed;

Let those be ashamed who deal treacherously without cause.

4 Show me Your ways, O Lord;

Teach me Your paths.

5 Lead me in Your truth and teach me,

For You are the God of my salvation;

On You I wait all the day.

6 Remember, O Lord, Your tender mercies and Your lovingkindnesses,

For they are from of old.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home