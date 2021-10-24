Inspirational Bible Verses

A Plea for Deliverance and Forgiveness

A Psalm of David.

Psalm 25

To You, O Lord, I lift up my soul.
2 O my God, I trust in You;
Let me not be ashamed;
Let not my enemies triumph over me.
3 Indeed, let no one who [a]waits on You be ashamed;
Let those be ashamed who deal treacherously without cause.
4 Show me Your ways, O Lord;
Teach me Your paths.
5 Lead me in Your truth and teach me,
For You are the God of my salvation;
On You I wait all the day.
6 Remember, O Lord, Your tender mercies and Your lovingkindnesses,
For they are from of old.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

