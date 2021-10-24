Spread the Love

PSALM 23

1 The LORD is my shepherd;

I shall not want. 2 He makes me to lie down in green pastures;

He leads me beside the still waters. 3 He restores my soul;

He leads me in the paths of righteousness

For His name’s sake.

4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil;

For You are with me;

Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.

5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;

You anoint my head with oil;

My cup runs over. 6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me

All the days of my life;

And I will dwell in the house of the LORD

Forever.

