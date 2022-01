The month of January is dedicated to the Holy Name of Jesus.

O God, who founded the salvation of the human race on the Incarnation of your Word, give your peoples the mercy they implore, so that all may know there is no other name to be invoked but the Name of your Only Begotten Son. Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home