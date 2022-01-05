|Novena Begins:
|January 5
|Feast Day:
|January 14
Patron Saint of Financial Distress
Day 1 – Infant Jesus of Prague Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Jesus, Who has said, “Ask and you shall receive, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened,” through the intercession of Mary, Your Most Holy Mother, I knock, I seek, I ask that my prayer be granted.
(Mention your request here…)
O Jesus, Who has said,
“All that you ask of the Father in My Name, He will grant you,” through the intercession of Mary Your Most Holy Mother, I humbly and urgently ask your Father in your name that my prayer will be granted.
(Mention your request here…)
O Jesus, Who has said,
“Heaven and earth shall pass away but My word shall not pass away,” through the intercession of Mary Your Most Holy Mother, I feel confident that my prayer will be granted.
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
