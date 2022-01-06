Epiphany Prayers

Father: Christ has appeared among us.

All: Come, let us adore Him.

Mother: The precious gifts which the Magi brought to the

Lord this day are threefold,

and they are signs of divine mysteries.

By gold the power of the King is signified,

by frankincense His great priesthood,

by myrrh the burial of the Lord.

All: The Magi worshipped the Author of our salvation in

the crib,

and of their treasures they brought to Him gifts of

mystic nature.

Youngest Child: Glory be to the Father and to the Son and

to the Holy Ghost.

All: As it was in the beginning,

is now and ever shall be, world without end.

Amen.

Father: Let us pray. O God,

by the leading of a star Thou didst manifest Thine

only begotten Son

to the Gentiles on this day;

mercifully grant that we who know Thee by faith,

may be brought to contemplate the beauty of Thy

majesty.

Through the same Jesus Christ Thy Son.

All: Alleluia.

The following hymn serves well as a conclusion.

Additional verses may be composed by members of the

family.

The Wise Men tune Jesu Dulcis Memoria

Now there appeared a brilliant Star

Which led the wise Men from afar.

They came and, kneeling down, adored

And offered gifts to Christ, the Lord.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

Related

[From The Story of the Redemption for Children.] [Source: Christmas to Candlemas in a Catholic Home byHelen McLoughlin, The Liturgical Press, Collegeville,Minnesota.]