Take notice, you senseless ones among the people;

you fools, when will you become wise?

9 Does he who fashioned the ear not hear?

Does he who formed the eye not see?

10 Does he who disciplines nations not punish?

Does he who teaches mankind lack knowledge?

11 The Lord knows all human plans;

he knows that they are futile.

