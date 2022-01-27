Miracle Prayer For Your Financial Breakthrough

Lord of the Nations, you display your power in all the world. You are the miracle-working God. You turned water into wine. You restored sight to the blind and made the deaf hear. You made the lame walk. You healed the sick and raised the dead. You conquered death in your resurrection. Everything you touch is powerfully transformed. Let me know that powerful touch in my finances. Lord, bless me and keep me, make your face shine upon me. Turn your face towards me and give me peace. In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.

St. Joseph, pray for us

Photo by Camille Cox on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home