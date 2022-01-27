jesus christ glass painting
Novena For January

St. Agatha Novena

Novena Begins:  January 27
Feast Day: February 5

Patron Saint of Rape Victims, Breast Cancer Patients
 

Day 1 – St. Agatha Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen. 

(Mention your request here…)  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…


Day 2 – St. Agatha Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen. 

(Mention your request here…) 

  Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be… 


Day 3 – St. Agatha Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen. 

(Mention your request here…) 

  Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be… 


Day 4 – St. Agatha Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen. 

(Mention your request here…)

    Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be… 


Day 5 – St. Agatha Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen. 

(Mention your request here…)

    Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be… 


Day 6 – St. Agatha Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen. 

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be… 


Day 7 – St. Agatha Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen. 

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be… 


Day 8 – St. Agatha Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen. 

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be… 


Day 9 – St. Agatha Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen. 

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

Leave us your comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.