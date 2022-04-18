Fatima Morning Offering

O JESUS, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I offer You my prayers, works, joys, and sufferings, all that this day may bring, be they good or bad: for the love of God, for the conversion of sinners, and in reparation for all the sins committed against the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

OFFERING OF DAILY ACTIONS

ETERNAL FATHER, by virtue of Your generosity and love, I ask that You

accept all my actions, and that You multiply their value in favor of every Soul in Purgatory. Through Christ Our Lord. Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home