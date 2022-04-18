Novena Begins: April 18 Feast Day: April 27

Patron Saint of Domestic Servants and Bakers.

Day 1 – St. Zita Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Zita, Example of Christian virtues, intercede for me in this my necessity…

(Mention your request here…)

Obtain for me also diligence in all my duties and patience in all my trials, so that, following your example and being helped by your intercession in the miseries of this life, I may be united to you in the life to come, where there shall be no more weeping and sorrow, but joy and gladness and everlasting happiness.

Amen.

Saint Zita, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Zita Novena

Day 3 – St. Zita Novena

Day 4 – St. Zita Novena

Day 5 – St. Zita Novena

Day 6 – St. Zita Novena

Day 7 – St. Zita Novena

Day 8 – St. Zita Novena

Day 9 – St. Zita Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home