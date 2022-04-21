Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day: St. Hildegard von Bingen

“Because of Michael’s help God’s faithful children will march under his protection. They will decimate their foes and achieve victory through God’s power…As a result of this a large number of heathens will join Christians in true faith …”

