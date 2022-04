Lord, I am Yours,

and I must belong to no one but You.

My soul is Yours,

and must live only by You.

My will is Yours,

and must love only for You.

I must love You as my first cause,

since I am from You.

I must love You as my end and rest,

since I am for You.

I must love You more than my own being,

since my being subsists by You.

I must love You more than myself,

since I am all Yours and all in You.

Amen.



Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home