Prayer to Our Lady, Help of Christians:

Most Holy Virgin Mary, Help of Christian,

how sweet it is to come to your feet

imploring your perpetual help.

If earthly mothers cease not to remember their children,

how can you, the most loving of all mothers forget me?

Grant then to me, I implore you,

your perpetual help in all my necessities,

in every sorrow, and especially in all my temptations.

I ask for your unceasing help for all who are now suffering.

Help the weak, cure the sick, convert sinners.

Grant through your intercessions many vocations to the religious life.

Obtain for us, O Mary, Help of Christians,

that having invoked you on earth we may love and eternally thank you in heaven.

By St. John Bosco

