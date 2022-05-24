Unfailing Prayer to St. Jude Thaddeus

Glorious Apostle, Saint Jude Thaddeus I salute you through the sacred heart of Jesus.

Through his heart I praise and thank God for all the graces he has bestowed upon you.

I implore you, through his love, to look upon me with compassion.

Do not let my trust be confounded! God has granted to you the privilege of aiding mankind in the most desperate cases.

Oh, come to my aid that i may praise the mercies of God!

All my life I will be your grateful client until I can thank you in Heaven.

(Mention Your Request Here)

Saint Jude, Pray for us, and for all who invoke your aid.

Amen

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home