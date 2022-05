Glory be to the Father,

who by His almighty power

and love created me, making

me in the image and likeness of God.

Glory be to the Son,

who by His Precious Blood

delivered me from hell, and

opened for me the gates of Heaven.

Glory be to the Holy Spirit,

who has sanctified me in the

Sacrament of Baptism, and

continues to sanctify me by

the graces I receive daily from His bounty.

Glory be to the three adorable

Persons of the Holy Trinity,

now and forever.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home