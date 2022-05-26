Some Rosary Quotes From St. Jesemaria Escriva (1902-1975).



The founder of OPUS DEI, an organization of laypeople and priests dedicated to announcing God’s universal call to holiness for all people. Born in Barbastro Spain. A Holy prayerful priest with deep devotion to the Eucharist and the Blessed Virgin Mary. OPUS DEI, an extremely Fruitful apostolate, received official approval from the church in 1950 from venerable Pope Pius XII.

Throughout his Priestly life, JESEMARIA PRAYED THE ROSARY EVERYDAY and wrote a beautiful book on the ROSARY in just one day. In the book he emphasized that the ROSARY should be prayed well, with a MEDITATIVE SPIRIT, and not in a hurried or rushed manner. Part of his legacy to all the members of Opus Dei was his example of praying the daily Rosary, which he strongly desire they imitate.

ROSARY QUOTES FROM SAINT JESEMARIA ESCRIVA.

The Holy Rosary is a powerful weapon. Use it with confidence and you will be amazed at the results. Today, as in other times, the Rosary must be a powerful weapon to enable us to win in our interior struggle, and to help all souls. If you say the Rosary everyday, with a spirit of faith and love, Our Lady will make sure she leads you very far along her Son’s path. Do you want to love Our Lady? Well, then, get to know her. How? By praying her Rosary. Take up the Rosary, one of the most deeply rooted of Christian devotions. The church encourages us to contemplate its mysteries. Pray the Rosary. Blessed be that monotony of Hail Marys which purifies the monotony of your sins! Pronounce the Our Father and the Hail Marys of each decade of the Rosary clearly and without rushing: this will help you always to get more and more out of this way of loving Mary.

