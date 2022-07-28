Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – July 28, 2022 | USCCB

Thursday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 404

Reading 1

JER 18:1-6

This word came to Jeremiah from the LORD:

Rise up, be off to the potter’s house;

there I will give you my message.

I went down to the potter’s house and there he was,

working at the wheel.

Whenever the object of clay which he was making

turned out badly in his hand,

he tried again,

making of the clay another object of whatever sort he pleased.

Then the word of the LORD came to me:

Can I not do to you, house of Israel,

as this potter has done? says the LORD.

Indeed, like clay in the hand of the potter,

so are you in my hand, house of Israel.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 146:1B-2, 3-4, 5-6AB

R. (5a) Blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Praise the LORD, O my soul;

I will praise the LORD all my life;

I will sing praise to my God while I live.

R. Blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Put not your trust in princes,

in the sons of men, in whom there is no salvation.

When his spirit departs he returns to his earth;

on that day his plans perish.

R. Blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Blessed he whose help is the God of Jacob,

whose hope is in the LORD, his God.

Who made heaven and earth,

the sea and all that is in them.

R. Blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

ACTS 16:14B

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Open our heart, O Lord,

to listen to the words of your Son.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

MT 13:47-53

Jesus said to the disciples:

“The Kingdom of heaven is like a net thrown into the sea,

which collects fish of every kind.

When it is full they haul it ashore

and sit down to put what is good into buckets.

What is bad they throw away.

Thus it will be at the end of the age.

The angels will go out and separate the wicked from the righteous

and throw them into the fiery furnace,

where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth.”

“Do you understand all these things?”

They answered, “Yes.”

And he replied,

“Then every scribe who has been instructed in the Kingdom of heaven

is like the head of a household who brings from his storeroom

both the new and the old.”

When Jesus finished these parables, he went away from there.

