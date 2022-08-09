Prayers to Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary

“Jesus Christ, My God, I adore You and I thank You for the many favors You have bestowed on me each day.

I pray that You preserve me from sin. Therefore, I place myself in Your Most Sacred side, and under the mantle of Your Blessed Lady, my Mother.

May the Holy Angels assist me and keep me in peace, and may Your blessing be upon me and my family. Amen.

Most Holy Virgin Immaculate, My Mother MARY, to You Who is the Mother of my Lord, the Queen of the universe, the advocate, the hope, the refuge of sinners, I who am the most miserable of all sinners, have recourse this day. Amen.”

