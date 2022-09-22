Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 22, 2022 | USCCB

Thursday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 452

Reading 1

ECCL 1:2-11

Vanity of vanities, says Qoheleth,

vanity of vanities! All things are vanity!

What profit has man from all the labor

which he toils at under the sun?

One generation passes and another comes,

but the world forever stays.

The sun rises and the sun goes down;

then it presses on to the place where it rises.

Blowing now toward the south, then toward the north,

the wind turns again and again, resuming its rounds.

All rivers go to the sea,

yet never does the sea become full.

To the place where they go,

the rivers keep on going.

All speech is labored;

there is nothing one can say.

The eye is not satisfied with seeing

nor is the ear satisfied with hearing.

What has been, that will be;

what has been done, that will be done.

Nothing is new under the sun.

Even the thing of which we say, “See, this is new!”

has already existed in the ages that preceded us.

There is no remembrance of the men of old;

nor of those to come will there be any remembrance

among those who come after them.



Responsorial Psalm

PS 90:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14 AND 17BC

R. (1) In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge.

You turn man back to dust,

saying, “Return, O children of men.”

For a thousand years in your sight

are as yesterday, now that it is past,

or as a watch of the night.

R. In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge.

You make an end of them in their sleep;

the next morning they are like the changing grass,

Which at dawn springs up anew,

but by evening wilts and fades.

R. In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge.

Teach us to number our days aright,

that we may gain wisdom of heart.

Return, O LORD! How long?

Have pity on your servants!

R. In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge.

Fill us at daybreak with your kindness,

that we may shout for joy and gladness all our days.

Prosper the work of our hands for us!

Prosper the work of our hands!

R. In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge.

Alleluia

JN 14:6

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I am the way and the truth and the life, says the Lord;

no one comes to the Father except through me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 9:7-9

Herod the tetrarch heard about all that was happening,

and he was greatly perplexed because some were saying,

“John has been raised from the dead”;

others were saying, “Elijah has appeared”;

still others, “One of the ancient prophets has arisen.”

But Herod said, “John I beheaded.

Who then is this about whom I hear such things?”

And he kept trying to see him.

