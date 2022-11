“Pray as though everything depended on God. Work as though everything depended on you.”

“What does love look like?

It has the hands to help others.

It has the feet to hasten to the poor and needy.

It has eyes to see the misery and want.

It has the ears to hear the sighs and sorrows of men.

That is what love looks like.”

“God loves each of us as if there were only one of us.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home