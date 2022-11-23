Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday November 23, 2022

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 23, 2022 | USCCB

Wednesday of the Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 505

Reading 1

RV 15:1-4

I, John, saw in heaven another sign, great and awe-inspiring:

seven angels with the seven last plagues,

for through them God’s fury is accomplished.

Then I saw something like a sea of glass mingled with fire.

On the sea of glass were standing those

who had won the victory over the beast

and its image and the number that signified its name.

They were holding God’s harps,

and they sang the song of Moses, the servant of God,

and the song of the Lamb:

“Great and wonderful are your works,

Lord God almighty.

Just and true are your ways,

O king of the nations.

Who will not fear you, Lord,

or glorify your name?

For you alone are holy.

All the nations will come

and worship before you,

for your righteous acts have been revealed.”



Responsorial Psalm

PS 98:1, 2-3AB, 7-8, 9

R. (Rev. 15: 3b) Great and wonderful are all your works, Lord, mighty God!

Sing to the LORD a new song,

for he has done wondrous deeds;

His right hand has won victory for him,

his holy arm.

R. Great and wonderful are all your works, Lord, mighty God!

The LORD has made his salvation known:

in the sight of the nations he has revealed his justice.

He has remembered his kindness and his faithfulness

toward the house of Israel.

R. Great and wonderful are all your works, Lord, mighty God!

Let the sea and what fills it resound,

the world and those who dwell in it;

Let the rivers clap their hands,

the mountains shout with them for joy.

R. Great and wonderful are all your works, Lord, mighty God!

Before the LORD, for he comes,

for he comes to rule the earth;

He will rule the world with justice

and the peoples with equity.

R. Great and wonderful are all your works, Lord, mighty God!

Alleluia

RV 2:10C

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Remain faithful until death,

and I will give you the crown of life.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 21:12-19

Jesus said to the crowd:

“They will seize and persecute you,

they will hand you over to the synagogues and to prisons,

and they will have you led before kings and governors

because of my name.

It will lead to your giving testimony.

Remember, you are not to prepare your defense beforehand,

for I myself shall give you a wisdom in speaking

that all your adversaries will be powerless to resist or refute.

You will even be handed over by parents,

brothers, relatives, and friends,

and they will put some of you to death.

You will be hated by all because of my name,

but not a hair on your head will be destroyed.

By your perseverance you will secure your lives.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home