Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday December 1, 2022

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – December 1, 2022 | USCCB

Thursday of the First Week of Advent

Lectionary: 178

Reading I

Is 26:1-6

On that day they will sing this song in the land of Judah:

“A strong city have we;

he sets up walls and ramparts to protect us.

Open up the gates

to let in a nation that is just,

one that keeps faith.

A nation of firm purpose you keep in peace;

in peace, for its trust in you.”

Trust in the LORD forever!

For the LORD is an eternal Rock.

He humbles those in high places,

and the lofty city he brings down;

He tumbles it to the ground,

levels it with the dust.

It is trampled underfoot by the needy,

by the footsteps of the poor.

Responsorial Psalm

118:1 and 8-9, 19-21, 25-27a

R. (26a) Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good,

for his mercy endures forever.

It is better to take refuge in the LORD

than to trust in man.

It is better to take refuge in the LORD

than to trust in princes.

R. Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Open to me the gates of justice;

I will enter them and give thanks to the LORD.

This gate is the LORD’s;

the just shall enter it.

I will give thanks to you, for you have answered me

and have been my savior.

R. Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

O LORD, grant salvation!

O LORD, grant prosperity!

Blessed is he who comes in the name of the LORD;

we bless you from the house of the LORD.

The LORD is God, and he has given us light.

R. Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

Is 55:6

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Seek the LORD while he may be found;

call him while he is near.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 7:21, 24-27

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’

will enter the Kingdom of heaven,

but only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven.

“Everyone who listens to these words of mine and acts on them

will be like a wise man who built his house on rock.

The rain fell, the floods came,

and the winds blew and buffeted the house.

But it did not collapse; it had been set solidly on rock.

And everyone who listens to these words of mine

but does not act on them

will be like a fool who built his house on sand.

The rain fell, the floods came,

and the winds blew and buffeted the house.

And it collapsed and was completely ruined.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home