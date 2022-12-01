Bible TriviaWho was the only disciple at the crucifixion? Results - Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related #1. What was Jesus last word on earth? Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, Love God Love God Do nor fear Do nor fear I will come soon... I will come soon... #2. Who waited 14 years to marry in the Bible? Abraham Abraham Moses Moses David David Jacob Jacob #3. Who is the youngest person in the Bible? Solomon Solomon Tobit Tobit Jehoash Jehoash Moses Moses #4. Which book in the Bible does not mention God? Song of solomon, Esther Song of solomon, Esther Tobit Tobit Chronicles Chronicles Book of Acts Book of Acts #5. Who was the only disciple at the crucifixion? Peter Peter Thomas Thomas John John Mary Magdalene Mary Magdalene See Result Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Share this:TweetWhatsApp Related