St. Hilary of Poitiers

Novena Begins: January 4 Feast Day: January 12

Patron Saint of Snakebites

Day 1: St. Hilary Poitiers Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, you raised up your servant Hilary to be a champion of the catholic faith: Keep us steadfast in that true faith which we professed at our baptism, that we may rejoice in having you for our Father, and may abide in your Son, in the fellowship of the Holy Spirit; who live and reign for ever and ever. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(This Prayer from The Roman Missal)

Day 2: St. Hilary Poitiers Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, you raised up your servant Hilary to be a champion of the catholic faith: Keep us steadfast in that true faith which we professed at our baptism, that we may rejoice in having you for our Father, and may abide in your Son, in the fellowship of the Holy Spirit; who live and reign for ever and ever. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(This Prayer from The Roman Missal)

Day 3: St. Hilary Poitiers Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, you raised up your servant Hilary to be a champion of the catholic faith: Keep us steadfast in that true faith which we professed at our baptism, that we may rejoice in having you for our Father, and may abide in your Son, in the fellowship of the Holy Spirit; who live and reign for ever and ever. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(This Prayer from The Roman Missal)

Day 4: St. Hilary Poitiers Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, you raised up your servant Hilary to be a champion of the catholic faith: Keep us steadfast in that true faith which we professed at our baptism, that we may rejoice in having you for our Father, and may abide in your Son, in the fellowship of the Holy Spirit; who live and reign for ever and ever. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(This Prayer from The Roman Missal)

Day 5: St. Hilary Poitiers Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, you raised up your servant Hilary to be a champion of the catholic faith: Keep us steadfast in that true faith which we professed at our baptism, that we may rejoice in having you for our Father, and may abide in your Son, in the fellowship of the Holy Spirit; who live and reign for ever and ever. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(This Prayer from The Roman Missal)

Day 6: St. Hilary Poitiers Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, you raised up your servant Hilary to be a champion of the catholic faith: Keep us steadfast in that true faith which we professed at our baptism, that we may rejoice in having you for our Father, and may abide in your Son, in the fellowship of the Holy Spirit; who live and reign for ever and ever. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(This Prayer from The Roman Missal)

Day 7: St. Hilary Poitiers Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, you raised up your servant Hilary to be a champion of the catholic faith: Keep us steadfast in that true faith which we professed at our baptism, that we may rejoice in having you for our Father, and may abide in your Son, in the fellowship of the Holy Spirit; who live and reign for ever and ever. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(This Prayer from The Roman Missal)

Day 8: St. Hilary Poitiers Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, you raised up your servant Hilary to be a champion of the catholic faith: Keep us steadfast in that true faith which we professed at our baptism, that we may rejoice in having you for our Father, and may abide in your Son, in the fellowship of the Holy Spirit; who live and reign for ever and ever. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(This Prayer from The Roman Missal)

Day 9: St. Hilary Poitiers Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, you raised up your servant Hilary to be a champion of the catholic faith: Keep us steadfast in that true faith which we professed at our baptism, that we may rejoice in having you for our Father, and may abide in your Son, in the fellowship of the Holy Spirit; who live and reign for ever and ever. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(This Prayer from The Roman Missal)

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home