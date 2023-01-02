Novena Begins: January 3 Feast Day: January 12

Patron Saint of: against poverty; loss of parents; people rejected by religious

Day 1: St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Mother Bourgeoys, you, whose compassionate power is ever increasing, show us your way of Truth, Faith and Holiness. Make us humble enough to abandon ourselves to the Will of God, generous enough to find in the Cross the joy of the Loving Giver. May your fidelity to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament lead us ever nearer to this source of light and peace. May your spirit of openness help us to be concerned for our brothers and sisters throughout the world. Finally, may Our Lady of the Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, bring us to this unity of eternal grace to which God has called you for all eternity. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2: St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Novena

Day 3: St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Novena

Day 4: St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Novena

Day 5: St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Novena

Day 6: St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Novena

Day 7: St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Novena

Day 8: St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Novena

Day 9: St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home