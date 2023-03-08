Happy Feast Day of St. John of God

Prayer to St. John of God

Saint John of God,

I honor you as the Patron of the Sick,

especially of those who are afflicted by heart disease.

I choose you to be my patron and protector in my

present illness.

To you I entrust my soul, my body, all my spiritual

and temporal interests, as well as those of the

sick throughout the world.

To you I consecrate my mind,

that in all things it may be enlightened by faith

above all in accepting my Cross as a blessing

from God; my heart, that you keep it pure and

fill it with the love for Jesus and Mary that

burned in your heart; my will, like yours,

it may always be one with the Will of God.

Amen.

Photo by Daniel Andrei on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home