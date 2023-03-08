Happy Feast Day

Happy Feast Day of St. John of God

Prayer to St. John of God

Saint John of God,
I honor you as the Patron of the Sick,
especially of those who are afflicted by heart disease.
I choose you to be my patron and protector in my
present illness.
To you I entrust my soul, my body, all my spiritual
and temporal interests, as well as those of the
sick throughout the world.
To you I consecrate my mind,
that in all things it may be enlightened by faith
above all in accepting my Cross as a blessing
from God; my heart, that you keep it pure and
fill it with the love for Jesus and Mary that
burned in your heart; my will, like yours,
it may always be one with the Will of God.
Amen.

the cathedral of saint mary the royal of la almudena
Photo by Daniel Andrei on Pexels.com
Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

