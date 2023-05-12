Catholic Daily Reading – Friday May 12, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – May 12, 2023 | USCCB

Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Lectionary: 289

Reading 1

Acts 15:22-31

The Apostles and presbyters, in agreement with the whole Church,

decided to choose representatives

and to send them to Antioch with Paul and Barnabas.

The ones chosen were Judas, who was called Barsabbas,

and Silas, leaders among the brothers.

This is the letter delivered by them:

“The Apostles and the presbyters, your brothers,

to the brothers in Antioch, Syria, and Cilicia

of Gentile origin: greetings.

Since we have heard that some of our number

who went out without any mandate from us

have upset you with their teachings

and disturbed your peace of mind,

we have with one accord decided to choose representatives

and to send them to you along with our beloved Barnabas and Paul,

who have dedicated their lives to the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

So we are sending Judas and Silas

who will also convey this same message by word of mouth:

‘It is the decision of the Holy Spirit and of us

not to place on you any burden beyond these necessities,

namely, to abstain from meat sacrificed to idols,

from blood, from meats of strangled animals,

and from unlawful marriage.

If you keep free of these,

you will be doing what is right. Farewell.'”

And so they were sent on their journey.

Upon their arrival in Antioch

they called the assembly together and delivered the letter.

When the people read it, they were delighted with the exhortation.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 57:8-9, 10 and 12

R. (10a) I will give you thanks among the peoples, O Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

My heart is steadfast, O God; my heart is steadfast;

I will sing and chant praise.

Awake, O my soul; awake, lyre and harp!

I will wake the dawn.

R. I will give you thanks among the peoples, O Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

I will give thanks to you among the peoples, O LORD,

I will chant your praise among the nations.

For your mercy towers to the heavens,

and your faithfulness to the skies.

Be exalted above the heavens, O God;

above all the earth be your glory!

R. I will give you thanks among the peoples, O Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

Jn 15:15b

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I call you my friends, says the Lord,

for I have made known to you all that the Father has told me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 15:12-17

Jesus said to his disciples:

“This is my commandment: love one another as I love you.

No one has greater love than this,

to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.

You are my friends if you do what I command you.

I no longer call you slaves,

because a slave does not know what his master is doing.

I have called you friends,

because I have told you everything I have heard from my Father.

It was not you who chose me, but I who chose you

and appointed you to go and bear fruit that will remain,

so that whatever you ask the Father in my name he may give you.

This I command you: love one another.”

